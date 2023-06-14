Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) is Altos Ventures Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Altos Ventures Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,672,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Roblox accounts for 100.0% of Altos Ventures Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Altos Ventures Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Roblox worth $2,239,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 423.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 70,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 57,084 shares during the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,265,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 13.8% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 37.2% during the third quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 597,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,409,000 after purchasing an additional 161,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 16.0% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 122,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 16,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $561,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 332,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,338,843.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $561,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 332,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,338,843.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $113,302.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,549.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 842,808 shares of company stock valued at $33,605,198. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

RBLX opened at $40.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $23.88 and a 1-year high of $53.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.38.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $773.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.74 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 270.57% and a negative net margin of 44.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Roblox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Mkm upgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.54.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

