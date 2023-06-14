Rochelle M. Tarlowe Sells 1,800 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stock

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $169,416.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC stock opened at $95.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.21 and a 200 day moving average of $88.19. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $96.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Macquarie upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicom Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 27.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after buying an additional 17,251 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at $503,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 644.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after buying an additional 352,639 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

