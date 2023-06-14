Roger Dankel Sells 2,000 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $258,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,659 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,755.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Up 0.7 %

SSD opened at $130.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.00. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $75.25 and a one year high of $133.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $534.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.76 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.65%.

SSD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 246.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,917,000 after purchasing an additional 368,325 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $29,418,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 713.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 324,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,527,000 after buying an additional 284,188 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $33,740,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 9.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,083,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,186,000 after buying an additional 180,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.