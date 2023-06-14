Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.85% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.79.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $95.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.60. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $96.62.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.57) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 172.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $30,277,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,689,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,480,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at $11,766,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $30,277,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,689,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,480,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 729,861 shares of company stock worth $58,020,180. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 7,139 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth about $976,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 134.3% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 25.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 268,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,560,000 after buying an additional 55,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 121.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

