Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 49,181 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 49,181 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $1,487,233.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 836,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,307,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,788 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.97 per share, with a total value of $113,526.36.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,501 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $135,075.01.

On Monday, June 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 23,223 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $678,111.60.

On Thursday, June 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 31,074 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $873,179.40.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTR opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $32.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.39.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.29%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 19.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth about $158,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

