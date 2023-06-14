Sadie Stern Sells 393 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.31, for a total value of $47,674.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,003,950.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sadie Stern also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 9th, Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $47,234.67.

On Monday, April 10th, Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total value of $44,153.55.

DexCom Stock Performance

DXCM opened at $125.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.13. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.11 and a 1 year high of $128.02. The company has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 684.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of DexCom by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DXCM. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.81.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

