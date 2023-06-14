Safe Price Reaches $5.66 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. Safe has a total market cap of $118.00 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be purchased for $5.66 or 0.00021785 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Safe has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00055619 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00107778 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00033531 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003882 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000458 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 4.61350292 USD and is up 1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

