SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI) and AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Financial Analysis

SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI – Get Rating) and AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of SAI.TECH Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of AcuityAds shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of AcuityAds shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SAI.TECH Global and AcuityAds’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAI.TECH Global $10.64 million 1.80 -$8.85 million N/A N/A AcuityAds $121.04 million 0.81 -$580,000.00 ($0.01) -173.00

Volatility and Risk

AcuityAds has higher revenue and earnings than SAI.TECH Global.

SAI.TECH Global has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AcuityAds has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SAI.TECH Global and AcuityAds, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAI.TECH Global 0 0 0 0 N/A AcuityAds 0 0 5 0 3.00

AcuityAds has a consensus price target of $3.43, suggesting a potential upside of 98.18%. Given AcuityAds’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AcuityAds is more favorable than SAI.TECH Global.

Profitability

This table compares SAI.TECH Global and AcuityAds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAI.TECH Global N/A N/A N/A AcuityAds -1.39% -5.84% -4.46%

Summary

AcuityAds beats SAI.TECH Global on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SAI.TECH Global

SAI.TECH Global Corporation operates as an energy-saving Bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company that integrates the bitcoin mining, power, and heating industries worldwide. The company provides a suite of specialized services, including mining machines purchase, hosting, mining pool, and energy-saving technologies and solutions to digital asset mining customers. Its target customers include large-scale miners and institutional investors. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Unites States, Canada, and Europe and Other. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

