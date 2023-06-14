Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.67% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Saia from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Saia in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Saia from $251.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Saia from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.81.
Shares of SAIA stock opened at $310.63 on Monday. Saia has a 1-year low of $168.03 and a 1-year high of $312.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $281.28 and its 200 day moving average is $264.13. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.
In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,925.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,925.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total value of $734,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,167.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Saia in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Saia by 64.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Saia by 80.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Saia in the third quarter valued at $40,000.
Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.
