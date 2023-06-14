Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Saia from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Saia in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Saia from $251.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Saia from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.81.

Saia Price Performance

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $310.63 on Monday. Saia has a 1-year low of $168.03 and a 1-year high of $312.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $281.28 and its 200 day moving average is $264.13. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.28 million. Saia had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Saia will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,925.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,925.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total value of $734,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,167.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saia

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Saia in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Saia by 64.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Saia by 80.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Saia in the third quarter valued at $40,000.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

