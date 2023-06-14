Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,580 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up 1.8% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $20,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caz Investments LP grew its stake in Salesforce by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 15,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $305,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $134,480.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,016,933.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,600 shares of company stock valued at $36,734,612. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CRM opened at $208.98 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $203.55 billion, a PE ratio of 549.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.86.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

