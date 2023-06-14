Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Shares Down 10.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 10.1% during trading on Monday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from C$11.75 to C$11.00. The company traded as low as C$6.06 and last traded at C$6.23. 931,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 453,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.93.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.71.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold Trading Up 8.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.82, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Sandstorm Gold Dividend Announcement

Sandstorm Gold ( TSE:SSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.02. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 53.95%. The business had revenue of C$59.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$59.40 million. Analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.1189573 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

About Sandstorm Gold

(Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.