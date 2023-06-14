Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) to “Outperform”

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

ADDYY has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC raised shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, adidas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.13.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas Stock Performance

Shares of adidas stock opened at $93.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. adidas has a twelve month low of $45.48 and a twelve month high of $94.93. The stock has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 425.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.92 and its 200 day moving average is $79.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On adidas

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). adidas had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that adidas will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of adidas by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of adidas by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC grew its position in shares of adidas by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of adidas by 356.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of adidas by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

adidas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, North America, Greater China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other Businesses. The Other Businesses segment includes the activities of the Y-3 label and other subordinated businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.