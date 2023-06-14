Sapphire Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $19.16 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $19.16 million and $2,217.08 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,749.16 or 0.06728241 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00045690 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00033638 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00017122 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00014923 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,371,328,431 coins and its circulating supply is 1,350,741,408 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

