Saputo Inc. (SAP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on June 27th

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th.
Saputo Trading Up 4.4 %
Saputo stock opened at C$31.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.49. Saputo has a 12 month low of C$26.70 and a 12 month high of C$37.50. The stock has a market cap of C$13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.43.
Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Saputo will post 2.0186418 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Saputo Company Profile
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
Featured Stories
- Carnival Cruises to a 52-Week High…More Gains on Deck?
- Gambling.com Hits The Jackpot With Breakout, Increasing Revenue
- 3 Beaten Down High-Yield Investors Should Love
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.