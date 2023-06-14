Saputo Inc. (SAP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on June 27th

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th.

Saputo Trading Up 4.4 %

Saputo stock opened at C$31.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.49. Saputo has a 12 month low of C$26.70 and a 12 month high of C$37.50. The stock has a market cap of C$13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.43.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Saputo will post 2.0186418 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Saputo Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC cut their price objective on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares cut their price target on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saputo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.71.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

