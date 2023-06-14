Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target Cut to C$42.00

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Saputo Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAPIF opened at $23.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.84. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $28.03.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical segments: Canada, USA, International, and Europe.

