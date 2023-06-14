Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) PT Lowered to C$38.00

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at CIBC from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SAPIF. Desjardins lifted their target price on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Saputo from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday.

Get Saputo alerts:

Saputo Stock Performance

SAPIF stock opened at $23.75 on Monday. Saputo has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $28.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.84.

About Saputo

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical segments: Canada, USA, International, and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.