Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) PT Lowered to C$40.00

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SAPIF. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Saputo Stock Up 5.2 %

Saputo stock opened at $23.75 on Monday. Saputo has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $28.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.84.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical segments: Canada, USA, International, and Europe.

