Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Cut to C$37.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Saputo from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Saputo from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Saputo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$38.71.

Get Saputo alerts:

Saputo Trading Up 4.4 %

Saputo stock opened at C$31.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.95. The company has a market cap of C$13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.43. Saputo has a 52-week low of C$26.70 and a 52-week high of C$37.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.49.

About Saputo

Saputo ( TSE:SAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.34 billion. Analysts predict that Saputo will post 2.0186418 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.