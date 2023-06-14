Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after buying an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,304,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,147,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,209,000 after buying an additional 1,018,023 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,977,000 after purchasing an additional 968,088 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,361,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $50.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $51.06.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.