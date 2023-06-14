Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,208 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 1.3% of Apexium Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $12,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $72.58 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $79.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.