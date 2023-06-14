Scott Bizily Sells 3,750 Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Stock

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) insider Scott Bizily sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $78,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Scott Bizily also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Scott Bizily sold 2,247 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $41,142.57.

On Friday, April 21st, Scott Bizily sold 3,750 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of FDMT stock opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.59. The company has a market cap of $773.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.09). 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,976.80% and a negative return on equity of 45.11%. The business had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 million. Equities research analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FDMT shares. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, SVB Securities cut their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 4D Molecular Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Read More

