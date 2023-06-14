SCWorx (WORX) and The Competition Financial Comparison

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Rating) is one of 29 public companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare SCWorx to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SCWorx and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCWorx -40.49% -24.70% -17.58% SCWorx Competitors -138.22% -42.96% -21.67%

Volatility & Risk

SCWorx has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCWorx’s peers have a beta of 1.25, suggesting that their average share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCWorx 0 0 0 0 N/A SCWorx Competitors 161 804 1742 51 2.61

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SCWorx and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 22.70%. Given SCWorx’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SCWorx has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SCWorx and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SCWorx $4.04 million -$1.85 million -1.65 SCWorx Competitors $4.65 billion $120.08 million 20.45

SCWorx’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SCWorx. SCWorx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.0% of SCWorx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of SCWorx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SCWorx peers beat SCWorx on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

SCWorx Company Profile

SCWorx Corp. engages in the development of software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability, and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

