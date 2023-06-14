SCWorx (WORX) versus The Competition Financial Review

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Rating) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare SCWorx to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares SCWorx and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCWorx -40.49% -24.70% -17.58% SCWorx Competitors -138.22% -42.96% -21.67%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.0% of SCWorx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of SCWorx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCWorx 0 0 0 0 N/A SCWorx Competitors 161 804 1742 51 2.61

This is a summary of current ratings for SCWorx and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 22.70%. Given SCWorx’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SCWorx has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

SCWorx has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCWorx’s competitors have a beta of 1.25, indicating that their average stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SCWorx and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SCWorx $4.04 million -$1.85 million -1.65 SCWorx Competitors $4.65 billion $120.08 million 20.45

SCWorx’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SCWorx. SCWorx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SCWorx competitors beat SCWorx on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

SCWorx Company Profile

SCWorx Corp. engages in the development of software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability, and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

