Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Susquehanna

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 48.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on STX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $64.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.01 and a beta of 1.09. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $83.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.63 and a 200 day moving average of $60.57.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $216,507.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,375.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

