SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SEGXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered shares of SEGRO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,040 ($13.01) to GBX 1,100 ($13.76) in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 925 ($11.57) to GBX 975 ($12.20) in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 960 ($12.01) to GBX 1,000 ($12.51) in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $993.75.

SEGRO Price Performance

OTCMKTS SEGXF opened at $9.73 on Monday. SEGRO has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO Plc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops modern warehouses and light industrial properties. The firm offers big box, third party logistics and transport companies, manufacturers, data center operators, and wholesalers. The company was founded by Percival Perry and Noel Mobbs in 1920 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

