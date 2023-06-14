Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Trading 6.6% Higher

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.09 and last traded at $22.81. 786,469 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,466,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Semtech from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Semtech from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Semtech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Semtech Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average is $27.05. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.33 and a beta of 1.67.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.48). Semtech had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $167.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Semtech by 7.6% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Semtech by 10.5% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Semtech by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Semtech by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its holdings in Semtech by 14.7% during the first quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

