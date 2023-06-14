Sendas Distribuidora (ASAI) & Its Peers Critical Survey

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) is one of 54 public companies in the “Grocery stores” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Sendas Distribuidora to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sendas Distribuidora and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sendas Distribuidora $10.56 billion $236.31 million 17.41 Sendas Distribuidora Competitors $28.42 billion $638.55 million 220.25

Sendas Distribuidora’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sendas Distribuidora. Sendas Distribuidora is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Risk and Volatility

Sendas Distribuidora pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Sendas Distribuidora pays out 10.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Grocery stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.8% and pay out 58.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Sendas Distribuidora has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sendas Distribuidora’s rivals have a beta of 0.47, suggesting that their average stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.5% of Sendas Distribuidora shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Sendas Distribuidora shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sendas Distribuidora and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sendas Distribuidora 1.86% 29.13% 2.88% Sendas Distribuidora Competitors 1.51% 14.94% 4.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sendas Distribuidora and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sendas Distribuidora 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sendas Distribuidora Competitors 1092 2669 2853 113 2.30

As a group, “Grocery stores” companies have a potential upside of 17.96%. Given Sendas Distribuidora’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sendas Distribuidora has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Sendas Distribuidora rivals beat Sendas Distribuidora on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals. It sells its products through brick-and-mortar stores, as well as through telesales. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

