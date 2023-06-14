SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Shares Purchased by Alta Park Capital LP

Alta Park Capital LP increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,816,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,500 shares during the period. SentinelOne comprises 3.7% of Alta Park Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Alta Park Capital LP owned approximately 0.64% of SentinelOne worth $26,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 450.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 2,647.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 190,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $2,924,773.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 568,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,924.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 190,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $2,924,773.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 568,855 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,924.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 3,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $47,943.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 158,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,295.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 528,292 shares of company stock valued at $8,856,628 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on S shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

SentinelOne stock opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 0.54.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.62 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 82.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

