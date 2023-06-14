SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS) CEO Buys $10,335.00 in Stock

SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Rating) CEO Sundie Seefried bought 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.53 per share, for a total transaction of $10,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,172,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,601.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SHF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHFS opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. SHF Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $30.47.

Get SHF alerts:

SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.18 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SHF

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price (down from $10.50) on shares of SHF in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in SHF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SHF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SHF by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 15,399 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in SHF during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC bought a new position in SHF in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,009,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SHF Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SHF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.