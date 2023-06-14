Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Azora Capital LP

Azora Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,927 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 218,922 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for about 1.7% of Azora Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Azora Capital LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $11,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Shopify by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,514,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,491,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,036,963,000 after buying an additional 1,198,494 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $860,903,000 after buying an additional 2,222,488 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,867,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,378,000 after purchasing an additional 618,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Shopify by 5,493.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,108,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981,141 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.63.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $63.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.28 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.85 and its 200-day moving average is $46.58. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.