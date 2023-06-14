Short Interest in A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCBR) Drops By 71.7%

A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCBR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 71.7% from the May 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A SPAC II Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASCBR. Mangrove Partners raised its stake in A SPAC II Acquisition by 30.0% during the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 1,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in A SPAC II Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

A SPAC II Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASCBR opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. A SPAC II Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09.

