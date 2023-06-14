Short Interest in Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Expands By 300.0%

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the May 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 244.0 days.

Aalberts Price Performance

OTCMKTS AALBF opened at $43.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.79. Aalberts has a 52 week low of $31.16 and a 52 week high of $51.67.

About Aalberts

Aalberts N.V. engineers mission-critical technologies. It operates in two segments: Building Technology and Industrial Technology. The Building Technology segment develops, manufactures, and monitors hydronic flow control systems for heating and cooling to enhance the energy efficiency; and develops, designs, and manufactures integrated piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas flows in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in eco-friendly buildings and industrial niches.

