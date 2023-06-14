Short Interest in Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Declines By 85.7%

Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Aareal Bank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AAALF opened at $31.99 on Wednesday. Aareal Bank has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.99.

About Aareal Bank

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany, North America, Asia Pacific, and rest of Europe. It operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

