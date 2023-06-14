Short Interest in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Declines By 75.5%

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 183,700 shares, a decline of 75.5% from the May 15th total of 749,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 978,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ABST opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. Absolute Software has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $12.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75. The company has a market cap of $602.30 million, a P/E ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is currently -48.98%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Absolute Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Absolute Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $187,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,506,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,192,277.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 37,562 shares of company stock valued at $281,541.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABST. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Absolute Software by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Absolute Software by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Absolute Software by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Absolute Software by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 767,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 324,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Absolute Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 75.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, finance, government, healthcare, legal, professional services, public safety, transportation, and utilities.

