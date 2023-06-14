Short Interest in Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Declines By 60.8%

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 60.8% from the May 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of -0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average of $3.44. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $4.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Acurx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acurx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,066,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,198,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 9.22% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

See Also

