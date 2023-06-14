Short Interest in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVWW) Drops By 48.4%

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVWW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 48.4% from the May 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Advantage Solutions Price Performance

Advantage Solutions stock opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10. Advantage Solutions has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.44.

