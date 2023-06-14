Short Interest in AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Decreases By 60.2%

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 60.2% from the May 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. CIBC upped their price target on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Desjardins dropped their target price on AGF Management from C$10.25 to C$9.75 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get AGF Management alerts:

AGF Management Price Performance

AGFMF stock opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.77. AGF Management has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.97.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.