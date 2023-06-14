Short Interest in Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Decreases By 53.8%

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Agricultural Bank of China Trading Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS ACGBY opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. Agricultural Bank of China has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $136.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.06.

Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter. Agricultural Bank of China had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 9.95%.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, certificates of deposit, savings, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

