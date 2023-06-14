Short Interest in Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Expands By 81.6%

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 81.6% from the May 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 52.7 days.

Anglo American Platinum Stock Performance

Shares of AGPPF opened at $57.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.52 and its 200-day moving average is $68.92. Anglo American Platinum has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $99.00.

About Anglo American Platinum

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.

