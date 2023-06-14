Short Interest in Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Expands By 81.6%

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 81.6% from the May 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 52.7 days.
Anglo American Platinum Stock Performance
Shares of AGPPF opened at $57.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.52 and its 200-day moving average is $68.92. Anglo American Platinum has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $99.00.
About Anglo American Platinum
