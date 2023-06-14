Short Interest in Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Declines By 55.2%

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decrease of 55.2% from the May 15th total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 311,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aptorum Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 9.90% of Aptorum Group worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptorum Group alerts:

Aptorum Group Stock Performance

Shares of APM stock opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.94. Aptorum Group has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Aptorum Group

Aptorum Group Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of therapeutic assets to treat diseases with unmet medical needs. It operates through the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. The Therapeutics segment seeks to develop drug molecules and certain technologies for the treatment and diagnosis of human disease conditions.

See Also

