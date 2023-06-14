Short Interest in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW) Decreases By 84.2%

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 84.2% from the May 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arqit Quantum

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Arqit Quantum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARQQW opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36. Arqit Quantum has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $2.23.

