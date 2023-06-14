Short Interest in Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) Declines By 40.2%

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the May 15th total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 380,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Asset Entities stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.20% of Asset Entities at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Asset Entities alerts:

Asset Entities Price Performance

NASDAQ ASST opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04. Asset Entities has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $6.98.

About Asset Entities

Asset Entities Inc is a technology company providing social media marketing, management and content delivery across Discord, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube and other social media platforms. Asset Entities Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asset Entities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asset Entities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.