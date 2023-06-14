Short Interest in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Drops By 84.0%

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 84.0% from the May 15th total of 49,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic American

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares during the quarter. Atlantic American accounts for 0.3% of Biglari Sardar’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Biglari Sardar owned approximately 0.14% of Atlantic American worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic American Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:AAME opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. Atlantic American has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $3.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.41. The company has a market cap of $44.60 million, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Atlantic American

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Atlantic American in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

