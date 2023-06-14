Short Interest in Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Rises By 2,616.7%

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a growth of 2,616.7% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Austal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Austal stock opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. Austal has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1.28.

Austal Ltd. engages in the design and construction of customized aluminum commercial and defense vessels. The firm operates through the following segments: Australia, USA, and Asia. The Australia segment manufactures commercial and defense vessels for markets worldwide, excluding the USA and provides training and on-going support and maintenance for vessels.

