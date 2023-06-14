Short Interest in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Expands By 117.7%

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a growth of 117.7% from the May 15th total of 739,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 688,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUTL. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $19,426,000. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd raised its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 8,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after buying an additional 5,260,619 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 7,782,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,930 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $3,419,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,850,000. 70.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.56.

Autolus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AUTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AUTL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Autolus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.20.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

