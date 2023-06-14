Short Interest in Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Declines By 38.2%

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 195,900 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the May 15th total of 317,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 240,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Avinger Price Performance

AVGR stock opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95. Avinger has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.95.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 530.21% and a negative net margin of 207.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avinger will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Avinger in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Avinger in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger during the second quarter worth $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avinger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

