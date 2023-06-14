Short Interest in BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Rises By 1,443.1%

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,600 shares, an increase of 1,443.1% from the May 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BioCardia by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 238,554 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioCardia in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,244,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in BioCardia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioCardia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BioCardia in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

BioCardia Stock Up 3.1 %

BCDA opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. BioCardia has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $2.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04. The company has a market cap of $46.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioCardia ( NASDAQ:BCDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 891.08% and a negative return on equity of 274.26%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioCardia will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of BioCardia in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc is a clinical-stage biotherapeutic company. It engages in the business of developing cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases with significant unmet medical needs. The company was founded on January 12, 1994 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

