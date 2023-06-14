Short Interest in DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Expands By 1,300.0%

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DNB Bank ASA Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of DNBBY opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. DNB Bank ASA has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $20.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 36.44% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that DNB Bank ASA will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

DNB Bank ASA Increases Dividend

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $1.0048 per share. This is an increase from DNB Bank ASA’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.44%.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

