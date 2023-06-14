Short Interest in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) Expands By 17,500.0%

Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 17,500.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Edify Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,512,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $732,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,644,683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Edify Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EAC opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. Edify Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.22.

Edify Acquisition Company Profile

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Edify Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

