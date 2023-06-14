Short Interest in Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) Grows By 8,100.0%

Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 8,100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,654,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Green Globe International Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GGII opened at 0.00 on Wednesday. Green Globe International has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.02.

Green Globe International Company Profile

Green Globe International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells fast-moving consumer goods. The company offers herbs and hemp smokable rolling papers. It also develops and manufactures CBD, nutritional supplements, and beauty care products. The company owns intellectual property and consumer goods in the retail, advertising, cannabis, and hemp industries.

